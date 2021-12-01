NEW ALBANY — A New Albany man was sentenced Monday in Floyd Superior Court to a total of 15 years on two felony charges.
Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said Deconko Pugh was sentenced after entering a plea agreement which dates back eight years. He said Pugh has been evading authorities for more than three years.
“It’s certainly high time that Mr. Pugh be held accountable for his actions,” Lane said. “This is a case that took a long time to resolve, but justice has finally been served.”
Pugh was sentenced to 13 years, 10 to serve with three suspended, on a Class B felony charge of dealing in a schedule III controlled substance. He was also sentenced to five years, two to serve and three suspended, on dealing in marijuana, a Class C felony, for a total of 15 years to be served.
The case began in the fall of 2013 when Pugh sold drugs to a confidential informant. He was arrested in February 2014 and in July 2018 pled guilty to dealing in a schedule III controlled substance, a Class B felony. Pugh sold the informant one gram of cocaine. The charge was enhanced because it occurred within 1,000 feet of an elementary school, Lane said.
Pugh was declared a habitual offender following felony convictions for escape and fleeing from police, both in 2008. In 2005, he was convicted on a felony charge for dealing cocaine.
Due to prior convictions in 2011 and 2006 on drug charges, Pugh was declared a habitual substance offender.
“Mr. Pugh’s past behavior shows clear disregard for the law,” Lane said. “He obviously did not learn from his past mistakes and continued down a path of illegal activity. We are pleased he will finally begin serving a prison sentence and hope he will take advantage of the time to change.”
