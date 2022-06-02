FLOYD COUNTY — A New Albany man was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official, a Level 5 felony.
According to the probable cause affidavit, David M. Lackey, 29, was being medically evaluated at the Floyd County jail on June 26, 2019 before striking a nurse in the head. Lackey then struck Corporal Kaitlyn Myers in the face while being detained. The probable cause affidavit states that as other officers arrived Lackey continued to resist verbal commands before being restrained.
“We have dedicated men and women that work in our jail who not only protect the community, but the other inmates,” Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said. “We take acts of violence against our corrections staff seriously and will always work to hold individuals accountable.”
Lackey was sentenced on April 13 and will serve the remainder of his sentence at the Indiana Department of Corrections. Lackey will then be placed on probation for 708 days after being released.
“I want to commend the professionalism of those who work for the Floyd County jail,” Lane said. “They do an amazing job, knowing they may be putting themselves at risk, and are often unsung in our community.”
