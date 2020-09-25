NEW ALBANY — A man injured by police gunfire during a domestic dispute in New Albany earlier this month has been charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder, the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.
Sebastain Beck, 28, faces a level 1 felony for attempted murder, a level 6 felony for resisting law enforcement, and a class A misdemeanor for domestic battery after police said he drove toward an officer who was on foot after police arrived at his home in response to a 911 call.
According to court records, police responded Sept. 12 to the 100 block of Gordon Drive off Green Valley Road in New Albany on a report of domestic battery. The 911 caller told police she had wanted to separate from Beck and that he was upset and had grabbed her arm; she also said he had previously threatened to kill her and their children.
Officers said when they arrived Beck was sitting in a running car outside the residence. The woman who summoned police told them that Beck has said, "he would make them kill him," if she called police, according to court records. Officer Jon Davidson identified himself and asked Beck to get out of the car, at which point the suspect is said to have revved the engine, backed up the car and drove it toward Davidson, driving over a bush the officer had moved behind. Davidson, who later said he was afraid for his life, fired four shots, striking Beck and the car.
The suspect then drove toward the nearby 4-H fairgrounds, where the car crashed into a building. As officers approached, they say Beck was revving the engine; he backed up and hit a New Albany police car that had arrived. He was taken into custody and rendered aid for the gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital.
Indiana State Police investigated the shooting, and Beck was charged Friday.
“In conjunction with the recommendations of the Indiana State Police, the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that the use of force by Officer Jon Davidson of the New Albany Police Department was justified," Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane stated in a news release.
"Furthermore, I want to commend the thorough and complete investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police, as well as the professionalism exhibited by Officer Jon Davidson and the New Albany Police Department. Situations such as this develop quickly, and Officer Davidson’s training and quick thinking, both before and after the incident, helped to ensure the safety and protection of our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.