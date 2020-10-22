SOUTHERN INDIANA — A New Albany business owner is frustrated after he says multiple political signs for his presidential candidate of choice went missing.
Tim Swinney, owner at TIMCO Industries, Inc. in New Albany, said he had gotten the first batch of signs endorsing the re-election of President Donald Trump from the Clark County Republican Party. He placed them in the lawn at his business and recently noticed they had started to disappear.
"I've had five signs taken out of my front yard at work and it seems unfair that people can do that," Swinney, who identifies as an Independent, said. "I'm incensed and angry and upset that I can't put my sign in my yard and keep it for more than a night or two."
Swinney said he called the New Albany Police Department to report the theft. An officer came out, but Swinney said he was told there probably wasn't much that could be done.
Under Indiana code, a person who takes a political sign not belonging to them could face a class A misdemeanor for theft. The problem comes in when it's hard to get proof of the act.
And it's not a problem unique to one area. Each election cycle, there are reports of missing signs, and Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer stated in a text that while it's common, it's not as bad as it used to be.
While not speaking directly on this particular case, Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said he's familiar with the loss of signs — in his own first campaign he said 262 of his own went missing; the second run, he lost 126.
"It's campaign season. Every time there is an election, people lose their signs for various reasons," Loop said, adding it's hard to know if it was a theft or something else.
"You really don't know, "did somebody take it or did it blow away in the wind?"
He aid pretty much all of the candidates he's talked to have lost signs this cycle, and he's had reports of people in the county losing other types of messages.
"There's been plenty of people who have had 'Black Lives Matter' signs in their yards and they can't keep them," he said. "People feel strongly about what people are putting in their yards."
After Swinney's signs disappeared, he contacted the organization where he had gotten them for more, but they were unavailable. He had 20 more printed at a local sign company, and plans to share.
And although they're worth about $5 apiece, having his signs taken as he believe happened is not about the money, it's about his right to express his views.
"To me the issue is it's stifling my right on my own property to put a sign out," he said. "This isn't going to get Mr. Trump elected or not elected, but it's my right."
He said disagreements about others' opinions has, especially online, turned into "a big shouting match, whether you like someone's style or not," he said. "The bottom line is we're all Americans; we're all on the same team."
