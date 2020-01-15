NEW ALBANY — Police are searching for a New Albany man they say is linked to a burglary through DNA left at the scene.
A warrant was issued Monday for Carl R. Cottrill, 28, who is facing a level 4 felony for burglary after police say he broke into a home on Slate Run Road in June and took more than $1,000 in items from the owners.
Court records show police responded after residents returned home around 5:30 p.m. and noticed that a window had been broken and things were missing. They said when they had left that morning at 8 a.m., all the doors had been locked.
Items reported missing included an Xbox One, valued at $299, Nintendo Switch, $299, Verizon tablet, valued at $100, four wrist watches, ($450) and a $10 screwdriver.
Investigators found at the scene a cigarette that they sent for DNA testing. On Oct. 21, the Indiana State Police laboratory sent notice that the DNA had found a hit with Cottrill in the database Combined DNA Index System. Police got a search warrant for Cottrill's DNA, which was taken while he was in custody in Floyd County in another case.
On Jan. 2, the ISP laboratory confirmed a match between the suspect's DNA and the cigarette butt.
Anyone with information in this can can contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411.
