FLOYD COUNTY — A New Albany man has been sentenced in a 2020 case in which he attacked his girlfriend with a machete.
Ronald G. Baker, 49, entered a plea agreement in the case. He was sentenced in Floyd Superior Court on a charge of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, in connection with the Aug. 12, 2020, incident.
Baker was sentenced to 12 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, with seven to serve and five years suspended. Upon his release from prison, he will serve five years on supervised probation and must have no contact with the victim. He must also complete a domestic violence awareness class.
“Mr. Baker acted in complete disregard for his victim’s life,” said Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane. “She escaped potentially much more serious injury or even death when she fled the residence.”
According to the probable cause affidavit, a 911 call was placed by a neighbor reporting a woman had run to the home asking for help. She was covered in blood from cuts to her head and arm.
The victim told police she and Baker were arguing when he grabbed a machete and began cutting her and punching her. She said the abuse had occurred over a period of about two hours, noting Baker repeatedly cut her and told her to get into the shower to wash the blood off.
Fearing for her life, she ran out. The woman required medical care for her wounds.
Baker has been incarcerated since his initial arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.