NEW ALBANY — Investigators have concluded that a man's shooting death last week in New Albany was accidental and that no charges will be filed.
Tyler F. Williams, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene at an apartment complex on Cross Creek Boulevard June 11, after police responded to a report of gunshots there.
According to a joint news release from the New Albany Police Department and the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office, Williams and a relative had been in a verbal argument with another person at the apartment. When the argument turned physical, a gun fell to the ground and when his relative picked it up, it unintentionally went off, shooting Williams one time in the head.
“Mr. Williams' death is a tragic accident," New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said, according to the release. "We at the NAPD offer our sincere condolences to Tyler’s family.”
Williams had been instrumental in organizing several protests in Southern Indiana in recent weeks, speaking out against police violence and racial injustice, and asking for more transparency in the shooting death of his brother, Malcolm Williams, who died after at a traffic stop in April. That case remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.