NEW ALBANY — A local auto parts manufacturer is offering a new kind of job fair to allow applicants to social distance during their interview.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, the TG Missouri plant, 5331 Foundation Boulevard in New Albany, is presenting an onsite drive-thru job fair at its facility to allow job seekers to stay inside their vehicles. Staff Management/SMX, an Illinois-based hiring firm, is conducting the event for the manufacturer.
Reneasha Stewart, account manager at the Staff Management agency for TG Missouri, said the drive-thru format of the fair is aimed at keeping everyone safe and healthy, and she believes it will help bring more people to the hiring event during a time when many are concerned about social distancing.
Applicants will interview through an open window of their vehicles, or they can interview outside while social distancing and wearing masks. Job seekers are asked to apply for the positions online before driving to the interview sites, but there will also be tables for filling out forms.
"This job fair is very convenient for the applicant," she said. "It cuts down time so they don’t have to enter the facility, they don’t have to go through any security measures — they apply right then and there, and we're offering on-the-spot immediate hires."
TG Missouri is trying to fill 30 positions in its plastic mold injection division for jobs such as injection, painting, assembly, quality control and shipping. The jobs will be temporary or temporary-to-permanent, and positions will include first, second and third shifts.
COVID-19 has made the recruiting process more difficult for TG Missouri, and some employees have left the company due to fear of returning to the workplace amid the pandemic, according to Stewart.
She said the manufacturer is taking the proper protocols to allow for social distancing and "ensure safety and cleanliness," including organizing the workspace so people are six feet apart.
"Of course the job market is so different now, especially with unemployment and people scared to go back into the workforce due to COVID," Stewart said. "We're here to offer a clean, safe work environment."
Applications are available at https://portal.smjobs.com/pro/views_v4/jobSearch.jsf?brand=SMX&sm=
