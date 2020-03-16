Hello New Albany.
I wanted to take a few minutes to update you on the information we have regarding the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and the steps we are taking to protect residents’ health and safety.
Yesterday, I ordered our parks facilities closed for at least the next two weeks in order to combat the spread of COVID-19. Yesterday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines that recommend gatherings of 50 or more be suspended for the next eight weeks.
Due to this, we are reducing on-site staffing levels for city staff, and encouraging certain city workers to work from home. However, our public safety teams remain at full staffing, and we are working diligently to bring more police and firefighters on staff each shift to provide assistance.
Many of you have reached out to our office with concerns, so I wanted to address a few of the most common concerns that we have received.
The most common question that we have received is regarding testing for the Coronavirus. I have sent a letter to our local health department, our state health department, and our governor’s office demanding information regarding our State’s capacity to test for the Coronavirus.
Experts are telling us that without testing, our only other option remains social distancing, which is what I am encouraging our residents to do if possible.
If you can work from home during this pandemic, you should.
I understand the financial and emotional strain that this can put on people. I understand that many residents live paycheck to paycheck, and have real concerns about their financial status during this crisis. And that is why I am urging our state and federal leaders to enact emergency legislation to protect people during these uncertain times.
We have to ensure that people who want to be tested can be tested, and those that need to stay home are not suffering a devastating financial loss. I have been and will continue calling on our state and federal leaders to provide the assistance that many of us need.
As we receive more information, we will continue to update the public as best we can with the most current and accurate information. We have set up a website to host updates, and I encourage residents to visit it. It can be found at newalbanycityhall.com/covid19
Please continue to practice best hygiene practices during this time. Wash your hands, cover your coughs and sneezes, and practice social distancing.
If everyone works as a community and does their part, we will get through this together.
Mayor Jeff Gahan
