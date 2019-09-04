Marietta Emma (Banet) Gesenhues, age 102, of Floyds Knobs, IN, died on September 1, 2019. Teddy, as she was known to most, led an extraordinary life. She was born April 3, 1917, to the late Joseph and Eva Banet. She was co-owner and operator of B & G Market during the 1970s. She was a li…