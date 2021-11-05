NEW ALBANY — Develop New Albany in conjunction with local businesses will present an evening of holiday cheer from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
“We’re excited to kick off the 2021 holiday season with a variety of events. There is something for everyone to experience,” said Heather Trueblood, program coordinator for Develop New Albany.
“Our local downtown, midtown and uptown New Albany merchants will be open until 8 p.m. for shopping and our Wednesday evening Holiday Farmers Market will be filled with crafters and bakers for all your holiday needs. Bring the family down and participate in the Holiday Cookie Stroll scavenger hunt."
The holiday open house and Wednesday evening Holiday Farmers Market are free.
The Holiday Cookie Stroll is a family-friendly ticketed event in which participants will complete a scavenger hunt through Downtown New Albany and are then rewarded with a dozen cookies baked by local bakeries. Participating bakeries include: Sweet Stuff Bakery; Rookie’s Cookies; Legacy Pizza & Bakery; Terri Lynn’s Café; Hoosier Girl Pie and Soul Sisters Bakeshop. The New Washington State Bank is sponsoring this event.
Tickets for the Holiday Cookie Stroll can be purchased at www.developnewalbany.org or at the following locations: New Washington State Bank (Downtown NA branch); Strandz Salon & Threadz Boutique; Wimsatt Soap Company; and, the New Albany Farmers Market on Saturday Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon. Limited tickets are available and will be sold on the day of the event at the New Albany Farmers Market (202 E. Market St) starting at 5 p.m.
