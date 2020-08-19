In late July, the Indianapolis Arts Commission awarded the City of New Albany a $5,000 grant toward additional public art murals in downtown New Albany.
Recently, the city and its partners have completed numerous public art murals, including murals on the State Street parking garage, Main Street parking area, Schmitt Furniture building, Vincennes and Spring Street location, and more.
After receiving the grant, the City of New Albany and the Urban Enterprise Zone have approved another public art mural project. Local artist Dave Thrasher was hired to restore the old ghost sign on the side of “The Root” in downtown New Albany. The project is expected to take two to three weeks to complete, and the artist will use a lift to access the site to avoid damage to the historic buildings.
“Special thanks to our local residents and business owners who have been so supportive of public art in the City of New Albany. Your support made this grant possible,” Mayor Jeff Gahan said.
