NEW ALBANY — Police are still searching for a man they say fatally shot a New Albany resident last week before fleeing the scene.
Rodney W. McNutt, 48, was named Friday as a suspect in the homicide of 44-year-old Adam Galloway two days before at a residence in the 4000 block of Prestwick Square in New Albany.
Court records show police responded to Galloway's home on a report of a fight. They found Galloway dead; it was later determined by Indiana State Police crime scene technicians and the Floyd County coroner that he had been shot four times.
Detectives were able to view video surveillance footage at the apartment complex, which showed a white male arrive in a maroon and silver truck with a trailer attached. He's met by Galloway in the parking lot and the two go inside the building. Three hours later, a man later identified as the suspect can be seen walking out with what appeared to be blood on him.
Witnesses told police they'd heard fighting and someone yelling to stop choking him. They also reported hearing what sounded like a person being thrown against the walls and door. Witnesses called 911; as they were waiting, though they heard gunshots coming from the apartment and saw a man leave with what appeared to be blood on his face, hands and clothing and get into the truck.
Through investigation, police found that the victim was selling a moped on Facebook Marketplace. In the background of one photo was a truck matching the one McNutt had been driving in which the license plate was visible; the plate was registered to a Clarksville address.
On Thursday, police visited that home where they talked with a family member of the suspect who said McNutt had come to the home the previous day with blood on his clothing and injuries to his face and arms. The family member said McNutt had reported that he'd gone to Galloway's apartment to sell him valuable coins and that while there, the suspect had attacked him; McNutt said he was able to get away "but he may be in trouble," according to court records. The suspect changed clothes and left the home on foot, the family member reported.
Police put out a description Friday when the warrant was issued — McNutt is listed as 5-foot, 7-inches, 200 pounds with black/grey hair, according to a news release.
Police say he was last seen on foot in Clarksville Thursday. If seen, police advise not to approach as "he is armed and will likely resist," but call local law enforcement. Tips should be relayed to New Albany Police Department Criminal Investigations at 812-948-5317 or 812-944-6411; TIP line 812-948-NAPD.
McNutt is charged with one count of murder and his warrant lists no bond to be set; his case is pending in Floyd County Circuit Court and no hearing yet scheduled.
