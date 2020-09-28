NEW ALBANY — The suspect in the shooting death of a New Albany man has been arrested after evading police for more than a week.
Rodney McNutt, 48, was arrested Sept. 24 by the U.S. Marshal's Office and Louisville Metro Police Department and as of Friday, was awaiting extradition to Floyd County from Jefferson County, Ky., New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey confirmed Monday.
McNutt is suspected of the Sept. 16 homicide of 44-year-old Adam Galloway.
Court records show police responded to the 4000 block of Prestwick Square in New Albany on a report of a fight; there, they found Galloway deceased. Investigators later determined he had been shot four times.
Surveillance footage at the apartment complex showed a man police later identified as McNutt arrive at the apartment complex and go inside with Galloway. Around three hours later, McNutt could be seen leaving with what appeared to be blood on his face an clothing.
Witnesses told police they'd heard a fight and possibly gunshots. Further investigation led police to McNutt's residence, where a family member said McNutt had gone to Galloway's to sell valuable coins and that the victim had attacked him. McNutt had said he was able to get away "but he may be in trouble," before leaving on foot.
McNutt was charged Sept. 18 and a warrant issued out of Floyd Circuit Court; he is to be held without bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.