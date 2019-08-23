NEW ALBANY — When Jacob Resch was 18 years old, he put out his first record.
After the 2013 release of that EP, titled "On the Rocks," the New Albany native took a few years to let his musicianship mature and evolve, following up with "Good & Trouble." Now, he is preparing for this weekend's release of his latest tunes.
"I'm really excited about this one, because I think I've finally found my sound as a musician," Resch said. "I'm way more comfortable and confident in these songs than I have been with anything else."
On Saturday, Resch will put on a show at Headliners in Louisville to coincide with the release of his self-titled EP, "Jacob Resch." It will be his third performance as the main act at the venue, this time playing with Jeez Loueez and Before the Streetlights.
"It's one of my favorite venues to play," Resch said. "Sound quality is awesome. We're really excited about this show, because it is at Headliners. It's the release of the new EP, and we have two other really great acts."
As far as the sound of his new record goes, Resch, who is receiving regular airtime on WFPK in Louisville, said he couldn't be more excited.
"I think the biggest thing is the actual content of the songs themselves," Resch said. "There's a greater sense of maturity in the songs, both musically and lyrically. I feel like I've grown a lot with that, in addition to just the sound quality."
His style has evolved a bit since his previous releases. Unlike older songs, there's a heavier focus on genres like rock and country instead of pop, though there will still be some pop elements present in the songs.
"When I think of pop music, I don't necessarily think of Katy Perry or stuff like that," Resch said. "It's more of the elements of the song that makes something catchy. It can be simple and get stuck in someone's head."
Asked whether it gets harder to write original songs as he gets deeper into his career, Resch simply answered no. To accompany the answer, he quoted the phrase, "If you take from one person, you're stealing, but if you take from everybody, you're doing research."
"I don't think I'm becoming more inspired than before, but I'm getting better at understanding how to take those inspirations and write something," Resch said.
Even the actual recording of the EP was different than what Resch has been accustomed to so far. Up until this point, he's always recorded in Southern Indiana or Louisville. For his self-titled, however, he went down to Nashville.
"Everyone's just on their A-game down in Nashville," Resch said. "I've been going down there pretty regularly, once a month or so to songwrite and network. I've gained some friends and contacts down there, and one of them suggested Ken Baumann. Ken and I hit it off and recorded a single, which then turned into a whole EP."
Playing with him on the record were musicians from Southern Indiana, where Resch calls home. Even when he's playing or recording elsewhere in the country, New Albany has his heart.
"The support that I have out of Southern Indiana as a whole and New Albany specifically is great," he said. "I'm pretty invested in the development, and through that I've met so many people that have supported me and given me opportunities. The amount of support from people in the community has been great, and it's my hometown. It's awesome."
