MEMPHIS — New Albany-native Alexis Lete says she feels “humbled and empowered” after being named third runner-up in the Miss USA pageant Monday in Memphis, Tennessee.
Lete, 24, made it to the top five in the national competition, which concluded Monday with televised finals at Graceland. She competed as Miss Indiana USA.
Asya Branch of Mississippi won the Miss USA 2020 title.
“I feel like I showed my true, authentic self, which is exactly what I wanted to do,” Lete said.
Lete’s motto as Miss Indiana USA is “Break the Mold,” and she has focused on a message of empowering women. She is an aspiring actress and model who aims to become a game show host.
She graduated from New Albany High School as valedictorian, and she received a full athletic scholarship to George Washington University, where she graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism and communications.
Lete said her week in Memphis was “very intense” as participants practiced strict COVID-19 protocols. She wore a mask, and she was tested for COVID-19 every two days. Contestants also completed daily temperature checks and health screening surveys.
She woke up every morning at 5:30 a.m., and her days were full of activities and rehearsals, she said, adding that she enjoyed meeting her fellow contestants.
“There was a lot of empowerment and so many amazing women there who were all deserving of the title,” Lete said.
There were 14 friends and family members cheering her on at Monday’s pageant, she said. She participated in swimsuit, evening gown and Q&A competitions in front of a socially distanced audience of reduced capacity.
Lete said she believes “God has bigger, better plans” for her future.
“I’m putting it in God’s hands that someone saw me and will help me with my message of encouraging people to grow to be their authentic selves,” she said. "I would love to have a hosting position on TV to express myself and empower people to be themselves.”
