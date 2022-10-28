NEW ALBANY — The Floyd Circuit Court has jurisdiction to preside over all civil and criminal cases. In Floyd County, the circuit court presides over all probate/estate, trust and juvenile cases, while criminal cases make up less than 10% of the docket.
On Nov. 8, voters of Floyd County will select a circuit court judge to replace J. Terrence Cody, who has served four terms on the bench since 1998. The two candidates vying for the seat are Republican Justin Brown and Democrat Dana Eberle-Peay.
New Albany native Dana Eberle-Peay graduated from the University of Louisville’s Brandeis School of Law in 2013. Since then, she has worked in private practice family law, as an associate attorney with McNeely Stephenson from 2014-2019, and now, with CLLB Law in downtown New Albany. If elected, Eberle-Peay would be the first woman to serve as Floyd Circuit Court judge.
Eberle-Peay believes that her experience in family law has prepared her to serve as the Floyd County Circuit Court judge because she regularly appears in circuit court, and understands how it works.
“Even though circuit court can handle any type of case, there are certain cases that can only be handled in circuit court. And those are largely family law cases, especially the ‘DCS’ cases, or what most people call ‘CPS’ cases,” she said.
This aligns with Eberle-Peay’s experience in family law throughout her career.
The circuit court’s focus on civil and family cases is exactly why the circuit court judge race should matter to Floyd County voters, according to Eberle-Peay.
“If you are going to end up in court, it is more likely that you will end up in court because of a family law reason or an estate reason or a guardianship reason than a criminal reason,” she said. “And you want to know that the person sitting on that bench knows what they're doing.”
Eberle-Peay believes that the most pressing issue for voters in this race is child welfare.
“There is an epidemic right now of abuse and neglect of children. And that court is completely overwhelmed with it,” she said. “That's what I hear from the voters when I talk to them."
She said that “trivial cases are clogging up the system,” and preventing the serious cases from receiving due attention.
“It's my opinion, that DCS removes children that they should not be removing; they remove children for incredibly, miniscule reasons,” Eberle-Peay said. “I think the children should only be removed if they are actually in danger. If their safety is compromised, if they are clearly being neglected, then they should be removed in that case. But for every little infraction, no. We should not be removing children from their parents, because they smoked pot. We should not be removing children from their parents, because they got in an argument.”
She has a plan to approach DCS cases that will start to alleviate the added court document load right away if she is elected. By reducing the number of trivial DCS cases and assigning the rest to a specific day of the week, she believes it will help to reduce the overload of cases.
While she knows that many in the community associated courts with crime, Eberle-Peay emphasizes the small role that criminal justice plays in the circuit court. She admits that there are juvenile delinquency cases, but asserts that they are a small part of what the incoming circuit court judge will face.
“There are very few criminal cases that do go through circuit court, and my goal is to keep that number nice and low, because there are very few crimes being committed,” she said. “There needs to be a mix of punishment and services for all to reduce recidivism. I want to do everything within the court’s power to reduce repeat offenders. And that's regardless of age.”
