NEW ALBANY — Patrick Carr, recently named police chief of the Trenton City (Ohio) Police Department, was a 16-year-old ballplayer living in New Albany when he made a friend who would help steer the course of his life.
Carr recalls the day he met Eric Higdon, who later retired from the New Albany Police Department after more than three decades, at basketball practice through St. Mary's Catholic Youth Organization.
"He walked in in uniform and I thought to myself 'how cool is this, this cop comes in, his cruiser is right out there, he's in uniform and he's running plays at the top of the key, dribbling a basketball,'" Carr said. "I thought 'this is not what I've seen from other policemen; this is not normal to me. This is kind of breaking a mold.'"
The two became fast friends, forming a bond that sticks today.
"He's been my coach, he's been a mentor, but he's always been a friend to me," Carr said.
As a student at Indiana State University, Carr always called Higdon on weekend trips home. The officer would stop by and pick him up in the cruiser. Carr said he "couldn't put it in hours, I couldn't put it in days, I couldn't even put it in weeks" the amount of time the two spent patrolling New Albany streets on those visits.
Higdon recalls those ride-alongs as the young Carr picked the officer's brain about police work.
"He was like a sponge," Higdon said. "He would ask good questions, soak in information, 'what would happen if this happened, how would you do this?' It was a neat addition to our relationship. I realized he really wanted to be a policeman."
As time went on, the two became like family, always there for the big events, the celebrations and tragedies, and everything in between. Following 9/11, both took a temporary post at Ground Zero in lower Manhattan. And, Carr said, the officer has always been there at every step of his career.
"He has been that guy who has shown me how to do things," Carr said. "Always on the other end of the phone when I got promoted, when I made detective, when I made sergeant...I could always call him and bounce things off of him because he'd been there and done that before me."
That's why when Carr recently made the move to apply for chief, following his retirement after 27 years from the City of Forest Park department, he sought the advice of his longtime friend.
"He's been a detective, he's been on the SWAT team, he was in a drug task force for a while...he's had his hand in a little bit of everything in police work." Higdon said. "I said 'Pat, with everything you've done, I think you'd be fine.'"
Higdon was at the grocery with his wife when he got the call from Carr, who said, "'You're not going to believe this. I'm the chief of police at the Trenton Ohio Police Department.'"
"He's one of my best friends, but it's like he's one of my children. I could not be more proud if this was one of my own kids making this accomplishment."
Before his swearing in, the now-chief asked Higdon if he could wear his uniform bars on his shirt, a request that meant a lot to the retired officer. And, as he sat in the packed ceremony in early August, beaming with pride as his friend became chief, he was surprised again. He was taking pictures of Carr's mother, Hilda, pinning the eagle on one side of his collar.
"And he said 'Night Chief, get up here,'" Higdon said. "He hands me my captain's bars so I can put them back on my shirt as a keepsake. Then he hands me the eagle and I pinned the other on his collar. It was awesome."
In his own career, Carr is taking what he learned from Higdon as a mentor to help other young people; he's teaching at two satellite police academies and has been offered an opportunity at a local university.
"So I am going down that same road to do pretty much the same thing that Eric did for me," he said. Of his friend and mentor, Carr said what made an impact so long ago was "his ability to communicate and to resonate with people he talks to. I've watched him communicate with so many different people over the years, it doesn't matter their socioeconomic status, he can communicate with anybody. He's a genuine person, he's a caring person."
He said he appreciated the role Higdon has played.
"You think you want to do something like 'hey, I may want to be a policeman,'" he said. "And here's this guy that shows up in your life and is that example."
Would Carr still have followed that path into law enforcement, if he had not had Higdon there to support and teach him?
"I cannot say for 100% that I would have," Carr said. "But I can say that because of him I am doing this."
