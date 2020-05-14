NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Sewer Board OK'd a request by the administration Thursday allowing wastewater credits to be approved by the utilities director during the pandemic.
“This will allow businesses to keep functioning and construction to keep moving without delay,” said City Attorney Shane Gibson in making the request.
Sewer credits are required for developments to ensure capacity. Due to a consent decree dating back to 1992 primarily related to sanitary sewer overflows, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has oversight of the number of credits allotted to the city.
Mayor Jeff Gahan touted improvements to the wastewater system in recent years including the construction of underground storage tanks to help cut the number of overflows while allowing for the availability of more credits. He said the city has about 380,000 credits.
“We wouldn’t be in this position had we not hustled to get those credits approved,” said Gahan, who is also the president of the sewer board.
New Albany Utilities Director Rob Sartell will approve credit requests until the board takes back the authority.
“If there’s an extraordinary item that comes up in someone’s request to Rob, then he might make a phone call to double-check it,” said board member Ed Wilkinson in moving to approve the request.
Wilkinson regularly provides the board with an update on the financial status of the utility. Though the pandemic has stifled the economy, Wilkinson said the sewer department is only showing a 1.5 percent decrease in revenue, or about $60,000.
“Our revenue is holding up really well,” he said.
22 streets slated for paving
Funding through the Indiana Department of Transportation will foot about half the anticipated costs for New Albany’s 2020 paving effort.
Community Crossings is a partnership between INDOT and Indiana communities that provides a matching grant based on selection through an application process. City Engineer Larry Summers said $1 million is the maximum amount New Albany could receive, and it was awarded the full amount for 2020 paving.
Libs Paving was approved pending legal review Tuesday by the New Albany Board of Public Works and Safety for this year’s paving campaign after submitting the lowest bid at a little more than $2 million.
Summers said the city bases paving priority on a pavement inventory. How much of a street gets paved depends on its condition and the pavement inventory, he said.
Paving will likely begin in July or August.
“The contractors are kind of having a little bit of lag time with the coronavirus going on. Some aren’t up and operational,” Summers said.
The roads slated for paving are: Lafayette Drive, Savannah Drive, Ellen Court, 18th Street, Market Street, East 10th Street, Culbertson Avenue, Center Street, West Oak Street, Deerwood Drive, Hazelwood Drive, Ridgewood Drive, Woodside Drive, Dalebrook Drive, Fourth Dam Road, Blackiston Mill Road, Broeker Lane, Main Street, Hickory Grove, Plaza Drive and Valley View Road.
