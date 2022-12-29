NEW ALBANY - The message on Hope Southern Indiana Executive Director Angela Graf's sweater reads "Happy" as she stands inside her office that was destroyed on Christmas Day when gallons of water rushed inside the nonprofit.
"We had a copper pipe that burst about seven times," she said. "(It burst) everywhere there was a joist in the ceiling and there wasn't insulation."
Hope Southern Indiana helps more than 2,000 needy households in New Albany with things like food, rental and utility assistance.
"We feel really blessed...we are grateful no one was in the building when it happened, it came down on my desk and in the waiting room," Graf said. "We are grateful this is all we are dealing with."
The call about an issue at the nonprofit came in around dinnertime on Christmas Day. Graf figured a motion detector at the office had just been set off on accident.
"We thought it was a false alarm...we didn't think anything of it (at first)," she said. "When we pulled up into the parking lot the (fire department) was there, the police were here and there was water physically rolling through our door."
Once she got inside, Graf stepped into water that was inches deep, flooding the facility. The water damaged furniture, all the children's books at the nonprofit and forced it to unplug the refrigerator, leading to the loss of all refrigerated food. The ceilings in the waiting room and Graf's office caved in.
One of the furnaces at the facility stopped working, leading the copper pipe to freeze and burst.
"We’ll have to get a new ceiling, they're running new pipes," Graf said, adding an electrician and plumber have already been at the facility. " We have to have drywall replaced where the water got in, we don’t want to have mold or mildew in the building."
On Wednesday fans from Pro4mance Fire and Water Restoration were whirring in the building, drying out items, walls and floors.
Britt West said the company has been inundated with calls about broken pipes since Christmas Eve and crews have been extremely hard at work helping people in the region.
"So between Kentucky and Southern Indiana we are responding, and including large commercial properties, we've responded to about 50 (calls)," he said, adding there's still about 60 or 70 customers they will be helping. "Our crews have been fantastic and we couldn't have done it without them. We could not be more appreciative."
Graf said Hope Southern Indiana's building is about 10,000-square feet in area and 9,500-square feet was covered in water. It's a big cleanup for everyone involved, including Pro4mance and the company is working as fast as possible to get Hope Southern Indiana up and running again.
"When we get multiple calls, with the phones going nonstop we try to figure out who’s critical, meaning a hospital situation, a situation that like this," West said. "We try to put them in front because it a critical part (of the community.)"
The plan is to have Hope Southern Indiana operating like normal by Jan. 9. Until then, people who use their services can get meals at Nomad Collective in New Albany and through the Salvation Army.
Graf said people can help by sending monetary donations to HopeSI.org. Once all the cleanup is complete she said she'll post information about other things they need on Facebook.
"I am really blessed because when we put (what happened) out there on Facebook we have had so many of clients, donors, church partners all reach out saying 'What can we do, how can we help?'" she said. "We are so grateful the community is wiling to give back."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.