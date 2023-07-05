FLOYD COUNTY – “I got you.”
It’s a sentiment that’s more than just words between three grandmothers who met through a program that supports grandparents raising grandchildren in Floyd, Harrison and Scott counties.
“Just sitting in a room with people who are in the same boat, just gives you a sense of okay these people, you don’t even have to say a word, they understand,” said Betty Hart.
Hart, Dottie Goins and Denise, who’s being identified by her first name only, recently spent a morning discussing their experiences with the group, and the opioid epidemic that often puts people in their position.
All three love their grandchildren deeply and are able to share the struggles, and triumphs, of raising them with each other.
New Albany-based nonprofit Our Place Drug and Alcohol Education Services Inc. is launching another group on Aug. 14 and encouraging local grandparents who are caregivers to join.
For Hart, and her husband Trent Hart, getting custody of their grandchildren Tristan and Serenity happened just days after Tristan was born.
The Harts’ son dealt with substance use disorder and Hart said the children were removed from his care. He has since died.
“We get a call and they said, will you take them,” she said. “...so in an hour, we had two children. My husband and I were 59 then. And he was 4 days old and she was 11-months-old. It was quite a shock to the system. We couldn’t see it any other way. You love them. Just thinking of what could’ve been was not an option for us.”
These families represent the nearly 570 households in Floyd County where grandparents are responsible for their grandchildren.
“What we found out pretty quickly is our bodies, at our age, aren’t made for little ones,” Hart said. “There’s a reason why you have children in your 20s.”
Our Place uses a grant from the state’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction, along with Align of Southern Indiana, to fund its program for people over the age of 50. The group Raising Our Children’s Kids, or R.O.C.K., is sponsored by the grant.
Program coordinator Kathy Sampson said the group is absolutely free to attend and open to people in Floyd, Scott and Harrison counties.
“It’s a six-week program, we meet one day a week for six weeks, we have guest speakers like family law lawyers, child therapists,” Sampson said. “We even have a yoga instructor come trying to help grandparents de-stress and we just have a real good time talking.”
Sampson said the group is looking forward to being recognized on WAVE Country on WAVE-TV on July 24 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. More information about it will also go out to all elementary school students in Floyd County.
“We are going to be meeting August 14 for the first time at the VFW post on Grantline Road from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.,” Sampson said.
Hart, Goins and Denise all met through the first iteration of the grandparents group and encourage anyone in their position to attend.
“I was searching for somewhere where I fit,” Hart said.
All three women said it can be difficult to raise their grandkids after raising their children already.
“I have guardianship of (my grandson), actually my daughter struggled with addiction and still does,” Goins said. “And I went to check on the boys, she had two boys, (my youngest grandson) was six months old and unfortunately I found some things that weren’t kosher with me. And I took the boys, I didn’t know what to do. I knew I didn’t need to give them back to her.”
Goins said these kinds of decisions are difficult for grandparents, because they still care deeply for their children who are going through struggles.
“The (group) it’s very helpful, the speakers and everything Kathy puts together for us is awesome, very beneficial and very informative,” Goins said. “It gets us into a group where I can relate. I struggle sometimes, because (my grandson) wants to have play dates (and the other parents are much younger.)”
Denise, who is raising twin 6-year-old boys and previously raised a granddaughter, said it can take a toll on the mental health of caregivers, too.
“Think of the emotions of having to do the things we do to keep the kids safe,” she said.
She said she and her late husband took over the care of her grandsons after their parents dropped them off for a visit and didn’t return.
“My struggle now is because they aren’t involved in CPS, I don’t seem to be involved in kinship care,” she said. “It’s not just grandparents, it’s aunts, uncles, cousins. Whoever’s raising a drug addict’s kid. Sometimes they have help, sometimes they don’t.”
Finding services for kids who often deal with their own struggles and traumas due to their situation is also difficult.
“I can’t even express how important this group has been,” Denise said. “I’ve tried so many different ways to get help with the boys. I’ve found more resources through my church and this group.”
For those who are interested R.O.C.K. meets on Mondays starting Aug. 14 at 1919 Grant Line Road in New Albany from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Contact Kathy Sampson at K.Sampson.ourplace@gmail.com or 812-945-3400 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.