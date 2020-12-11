NEW ALBANY — In recent months, a New Albany nursing home has added extra measures to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 within the facility.
Green Valley Care Center has installed two technologies to enhance safety at the nursing home, including needlepoint bipolar ionization (NPBI) and UVC SafeZone technologies.
Green Valley Executive Director Blossom Bach said the technology is a major step in fighting COVID-19 within the facility. The New Albany nursing home is one of the first Life Care Centers of America facilities to use both technologies, which were put in place in October.
The UVC SafeZone is a mobile, robot-like device emitting ultraviolet light that kills 99.9% of pathogens in a space. Green Valley is using it to thoroughly clean residents’ rooms within about eight minutes.
“The UV light machine goes into a space for a certain amount of time — it depends on the size of the area,” Bach said. "It turns on, and it kills all the viruses and germs in that room.”
The NPBI technology is installed in Green Valley’s air duct system for advanced air filtration, which kills 94.9% of viruses.
The technology from Global Plasma Solutions clears the air of airborne pathogens, including mold spores, allergens and microbial agents. An electrically-charged plasma field ionizes the air and attacks the pathogens in droplets and aerosolized particles.
“NPBI fights viruses and continually flows clean air inside our building,” Bach said. “You can tell the difference in the air.”
From July to September, the facility struggled with COVID-19 cases among residents and staff. Green Valley faced 59 positive cases and 11 deaths related to COVID-19, including one staff member.
“It was a difficult time,” Bach said. “It’s a very difficult time when facilities go through that, and I think people need to understand how trying those times are.”
“It has a dramatic effect on staff — not just the nurses, but also the people delivering medicine, clothing…it was a very sad time when we lost residents and our staff member related to COVID. It brings home how serious this pandemic is — it’s heartbreaking.”
The nursing home has been implementing many safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff members are screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 before and at the end of shifts, and guests are screened before all visits.
“When we go back and look at symptoms, we can’t assume it’s an upset stomach or a headache related to allergies — any symptoms at any given time could be symptoms of COVID,” Bach said.
If residents are showing any symptoms — whether they are positive or not — they are moved into a the “yellow zone,” a separate unit from other residents. If residents test positive for COVID-19, they are moved into the “red zone.”
The red and yellow zones have different staff members, who use different entrances and exits, Bach said.
Staff and residents are also tested for COVID-19 using both rapid and PCR testing, and the facility is implementing a quarantine period for all new admissions and returning residents.
Bach said the facility has to take it “one day a time” with COVID-19.
“We know it’s still rampant, and we’re just thanking God every day and trying our best with infection control to keep it out of the building,” she said.
Bach emphasizes the importance of community members following guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Everybody out there hears this over and over, but the public has to know how important it is to wear masks, social distance and look at really taking this vaccine when available,” Bach said.
“Do every measure we can to keep each other safe. It takes everyone to work together to get where we need to be with COVID.”
