LOUISVILLE — A New Albany police officer was one of two people found dead inside of a Louisville home early Saturday morning in what is being investigated as a domestic murder-suicide.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey stated in a news release that the Louisville Metro Police Department advised NAPD administration of the situation. According to Bailey, the off-duty NAPD officer was Niko Sturdivant, 33, who had been with the department since October 2018.
News-gathering partner Wave 3 News reported that neighbors stated the woman was Sturdivant’s girlfriend, and that the incident happened in the 3500 block of Fountain Drive in Louisville.
“Due to the ongoing nature of the LMPD investigation no additional information is available at this time,” Bailey said in the news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.