NEW ALBANY — Last week, the New Albany City Council kicked around a few ideas for traffic calming, though the only decision reached was to convene a committee to further explore the issue.
On Tuesday, Warren Nash, president of the New Albany Board of Public Works and Safety, urged the committee and council to be cautious in its approach due to a major improvement project slated to begin next year on the Sherman Minton Bridge.
“I hope your committee will take into account the Sherman Minton Bridge construction during the next two years and not do anything too drastic during that time,” Nash said to Councilman Jason Applegate, chair of the traffic committee that was scheduled to meet Tuesday evening for the first time since the pandemic.
Applegate regularly attends the board of works meetings, which will resume being held in-person likely on July 7, and explained that the committee’s intent isn’t to propose massive projects or to attempt to overstep its bounds.
The board of works oversees city streets as part of its domain while the council is primarily in charge of funding and managing municipal budgets.
Applegate said the committee would like to see a process streamlined “that gets information in kind of a systematic way where maybe there’s a liaison between the council and the board of works on these types of issues.”
The board of works is a three-person body and its members are appointed by the mayor.
Nash referred to the council’s discussion Thursday about speeding and traffic calming. He said he heard several issues raised regarding streets that the board already has projects planned for or where upgrades are in process.
He mentioned some traffic-calming measures and upgrades for Grant Line Road, Mount Tabor Road, McDonald Lane and Slate Run Road, among others.
“We’ve done traffic calming and slowed traffic down on all of those streets, so I think we’ve done a considerable amount of slowing traffic down,” Nash said.
Councilman Scott Blair raised the issue Thursday and several other council members chimed in with their thoughts and concerns. Blair called for a private engineer to be hired to prepare a study of streets, in part to keep people from asserting that the report’s findings were politically motivated.
Some council members didn’t favor a study and said there are some smaller scale adjustments that can be made that would improve traffic flow and slow down vehicles.
Council President Bob Caesar asked the traffic committee to convene and report back to the council before further action is taken.
