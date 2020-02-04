NEW ALBANY — Passing the time isn’t much of a concern for working adults.
Each day seems to sneak up and go by without a second thought, with normal day-to-day obligations of life such as work and family occupying schedules. But as one gets older, finding ways to spend the day can become more difficult for a variety of reasons.
Whether it be due to lack of transportation or changes in social situations, many older people often find their schedules wide open.
“[One elderly woman] said, ‘I just try to think about what I can do today to where I won’t be alone,’” said Lucy Koesters, chief business development officer at LifeSpan Resources.
To fill the gap in socialization and simply help the time pass, it’s not uncommon for senior citizens in the area to become regulars at nearby businesses in their communities. They might stop in for a cup of coffee each morning, or perhaps they’ll walk around their favorite store.
But some leaders are hoping to bring a better option to retired and elderly individuals in Floyd County. Rather than forcing people to become innovative in filling their social lives, some are interested in opening a fully-dedicated senior center.
Such centers exist in Clark, Harrison and Scott counties, but Koesters said that New Albany or Floyd County have never had one.
New Albany City Council member Scott Blair said that opening a senior center in New Albany is a dream of his. He said the driver for this has been recognizing that the area has an aging population, and that many older citizens would benefit from having somewhere to gather.
“There’s also a big cost-savings to society if we can keep people independent as long as possible,” Blair said. “You don’t have the need for long-term assistance. It helps keep people out of more expensive facilities, like assisted living. I like that part of it, to keep them active as long as possible.”
Blair envisions a facility that would offer things like physical therapy, food resources, travel clubs and numerous recreational programs. Right now, the closest thing to that model in New Albany is LifeSpan’s YMCA location.
LifeSpan is the area’s go-to resource center for the elderly population. When Blair began his push to bring a senior center to town, he thought it’d be best to give the organization a seat at the table.
Out of its office, however, a portion of what is done involves directing individuals to outside facilities where they can find direct access to resources. Blair would like to centralize all of those functions into one location.
“Our mission is promoting independent living for people of all ages,” Koesters said of LifeSpan. “We’re going to do everything we can to keep those folks healthy, at home and engaged in the community.”
Within LifeSpan’s four-county footprint, there are currently three operational senior centers. Those are referred to as “congregate programs” that open their doors for a portion of the day to offer small programs.
Those in Scottsburg and Corydon see roughly 40 people a day come in and utilize the offerings.
Since the organization began exploring the possibility of bringing a more expansive senior center to New Albany, LifeSpan representatives have taken trips to two facilities — the Mill Race Center in Columbus and the Lexington Senior Center in Kentucky.
“[New Albany’s center] would serve a lot more than 40 people a day,” Koesters said. “I think the one in Lexington has about 300 people a day. The center in Columbus, which is closer to what we’d be looking at, I think they have about 200 a day.”
The reason for the high foot traffic is what some have coined as the “Silver Tsunami.” About 10,000 Americans turn 65 every day.
“There’s going to be fewer young people to take care of the older people,” Koesters said. “Keeping the older people engaged and coming to a place like this is just going to help them remain healthier for a lot longer. It’ll help them remain home a lot longer.”
LifeSpan’s CEO Lora Clark said her team is interested in bringing the idea for the senior center to fruition. One of the biggest reasons is their focus on the role of social determinants in health.
The limitations that come with age can often keep people from accessing many of the resources they need to get by, and Clark said it’s up to the surrounding community to increase health outcomes.
“[Social determinants] are what we take care of — socialization, meals, transportation,” Clark said. “[Medical professionals] used to think it was medication compliance or all of these other issues [were the main reason older people return to hospitals and other institutions]. Now, they’re saying the main reason they go back is because of the social determinants. They don’t take their medicine because they can’t get there to get it, not because they don’t want to take it.”
On top of the programs that deal with connecting people to resources for food and healthcare, another added benefit of having a senior center would be the recreational activities provided by such a facility. The centers in Columbus and Lexington, Koesters said, offer just about every type of program one could think of.
To her, it’s all about keeping folks active and involved.
“Socialization is every bit as important as good nutrition,” Koesters said. “Just to keep people healthy, it’s very important. Being active is a big deal.”
