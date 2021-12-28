In early March, the U.S. Congress and President Joe Biden enacted the American Rescue Plan to assist residents, businesses and nonprofits most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this year through this funding, the City of New Albany approved Small Business Grant Funding to 43 local businesses, providing thousands of dollars of relief to those impacted by COVID-19.
The city has now launched a second round of funding to assist local small businesses. This program is for businesses with 1-100 employees that are physically located within the city of New Albany and have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The maximum grant amount is $10,000 and can only be used for working capital. Those businesses seeking funding must submit an application and explain how the business was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications will be accepted through 4 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2022. Please read through the documents found at newalbanycityhall.com/smallbusinesshelp and follow all instructions. If you have any questions, please email smallbusinesshelp@cityofnewalbany.com.
HOW TO APPLY
Applicants should submit completed applications electronically to jstaten@cityofnewalbany.com or physically to Josh Staten, Department of Redevelopment Office, 142 E. Main St., Suite 212, New Albany, Indiana. Once an application has been submitted, the applicant will receive an email confirming the receipt of the application within two business days. If the applicant does not receive a receipt within two businesses days, the applicant should contact Jill Saegesser with The Wheatley Group at (812)920-4543 or via email at jill@thewheatleygrp.com.
