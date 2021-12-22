NEW ALBANY— What started in 2018 as one kid’s effort to raise money to help at-risk youth in Romania has turned into a project that her parents think could eventually help people all across the globe.
Calla Woods started selling slime at 9 years old to follow in her family’s footsteps of serving others and specifically to help at-risk children in Romania through Forget Me Not Ministries. In 2019, she passed away from a rare form of brain cancer.
Calla’s parents, Ben and Crystal, have since kept her shop open and have continued following her recipes to sell slime and raise money for what has now turned into the Casa Calla Project, which aims to create a facility in Tinca, Romania.
The facility is to house different existing Forget Me Not Ministries initiatives such as teen and preteen programs, a refuge center, counseling services, premarital counseling, education and tutoring, employment training, pregnancy classes and support and spiritual outreach, according to the website of Woods’ ministry, The Brave Way Home.
“All of these funds go to FMN, and that is the plan to pursue steps to create a space called Casa Calla that will better serve, love and equip, these at-risk kiddos,” Ben said.
Calla’s desire to travel to the other side of the planet started with seeing her dad travel to Romania to work with youth facing problems such as trafficking, abandonment, social issues and poverty, Ben explained. He had been traveling to Romania every year since 2008.
While abroad, Ben called home to Calla and their other two children, Ezra and Lilah, by video, showing them some of the kids he was helping. When he came home, he shared photos and stories of the people he met there. He said their kids have always been a part of that story and knowing that is how they hope to serve.
“Calla had just had her heart set on going to Romania to be with these kiddos and coming with daddy on one of those trips at some point,” Ben said.
To fund her desired travels with her dad, Calla began selling what every third-grader in 2018 wanted — slime.
But Calla had an entrepreneurial spirit so she meant business when opening up her slime shop. With the help of her parents she set up a website, made and followed slime recipes and modeled pictures of the slime to upload to the site.
Within the first night that her shop was open, Crystal said that they had 52 orders.
“She was going to school that morning and I told her, and you can see that in her face, it was just like every entrepreneur's worst fear and dream come true at the same time,” Crystal said.
“She was ready to drop out of school,” Ben joked.
Crystal and Ben became Calla’s first employees, learning both to follow the recipes and have patience.
“I remember the first time Calla taught me how, I was like ‘Oh my goodness, what have I done?’ and I remember her just saying ‘Daddy, you just gotta be patient,’” Ben said, “Anyone who’s made slime, the first part of it is pretty messy but once you get a rhythm and…there’s a turning point where you’re like ‘Oh, wow, this starts working.’”
“But if you give up too soon you’ve just made a mess of everything. And she was so patient with me as I was just like ‘What have I done?’” Ben said.
Calla had finally raised enough money to fund her trip to Romania but before the family could schedule the trip, she started getting headaches and was later diagnosed with a form of brain cancer that was difficult for doctors to devise a treatment plan.
“Calla fought and was brave, and she suffered through really, really difficult, difficult physical pain and emotional pain but she clung to what she knew was her hope and that was Jesus,” Crystal said.
After the loss of their daughter, Ben and Crystal already knew how to honor her: by continuing her work with the slime shop.
“As a way to continue to love Calla, because we will love her forever, never stop, as a way to continue to love her and honor her, we decided to keep her slime shop open,” Crystal said. “We didn’t have to create something new to honor her. …We just continued to follow in her footsteps.”
The Woods have brought together Calla’s friends and other people she had an impact on to make slime and remember their daughter.
This year was the second time that the family had one of these gatherings for people to come and make slime. The gathering occurred on Oct. 1, Calla’s birthday, and Crystal said it was like they were having a big birthday party for her.
“For a lot of people, a lot of her friends that I’ve talked to, making slime is something that just reminds them of Calla, so it's therapeutic and it’s a connection point,” Crystal said.
“When you see adults and kids and everyone in between in a room full, and they’re all circled up in conversation, and they’ve all got hands in bowls, with slime everywhere...there’s a level of grief work that comes from that,” Ben said, “There’s something powerful about seeing Calla’s recipes and Calla’s friends and family.”
Ben said that it was hard to imagine Calla not squealing over every bit of the idea of people getting together in her honor and to make her craft.
By continuing on with Calla's mission, the Woods have made over 1,700 pounds of Calla’s slime and raised over $100,000 for the Casa Calla Project.
The various slimes are sold in eight-ounce tubs on LoveLikeCalla.com. Though her parents are following Calla’s original recipes she compiled in a notebook, Crystal said they have upgraded some of the ingredients so the slime is of higher quality.
On the website, the Woods also began selling T-shirts, hoodies, beanies, stickers, patches, decals and facemasks with their catchphrase, ‘look out for the left out,’ in order to raise more money. All of the proceeds from the site go directly toward the project.
The Casa Calla Project has been in the works since 2019 but faced some interruptions and delays during the pandemic.
“We don’t know exactly if they’ve got a date on the calendar of when they hope to launch, but we know that they are faithfully leaning into all of it so that it happens when it should,” Ben said.
The Woods said that they do not really have an end goal in mind for raising money, but want to keep honoring Calla and her faith, and allow her story to be shared through the initiative.
Ben said that if they keep raising money it could be used to pay for the ongoing expenses of the Romanian facility or they could fund the opening of other facilities.
“I can’t help but think there's a need for a lot of Casa Callas everywhere,” Ben said.
