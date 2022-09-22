Free Fall Break Enrichment Camp
The New Albany Parks Department is hosting a two week fall break camp on Oct. 3- 6, 10–13. providing an entertaining environment for children. Kids will make new friends while participating in sports, cooking, swimming and a field trip to the Fire Museum. The program is free and open to youth ages 5-12, Monday through Thursday. Camp times and locations include: 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Griffin Recreation Center and Parkview Recreation centers. Riverside Recreation Center opens 1-5 p.m., Oct. 3 -6. Pre-register by Sept. 28 by calling Griffin Recreation Center for all locations.
Creative Art Camp
Make it a creative fall break and pre-register for our two day art sessions. We’re making a batik project (wall hanging) themed for fall. Pre-register online. Dates & Times: • Monday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. • Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. Location: Griffin Recreation Center Cost: $5 per child.
Adzook Puppet Show
Come to the greatest puppet show on earth. Performed by a puppet troupe from Indianapolis. Pre-register by Oct. 7 by calling 812-949-7275. Performance date: Wednesday, Oct. 12 Time: 1 p.m. Location: Griffin Recreation Center Cost: Free
Derby Dinner Workshop When school is out – Drama is in! The staff from Derby Dinner will offer games and techniques on two afternoons. This program is for kids ages 8-12 years old. Participation is limited. Pre-register online. Dates: Oct. 11, 13 Time: 1 p.m. Location: Griffin Recreation Center Cost: $8 per child
Think Coding
Learning how to code is a great way to teach your child ages 4 & 5 years old to problem solve. Programming is also an outlet where children can learn to be imaginative when trying to accomplishing new tasks. Our instructor will use Osmo Genius Sticks and Rings designed for the iPad. Regardless of whether your child decides to pursue a career in programming or not, they will have the skills to understand how code works, which is a benefit when using technology in other aspects of their lives. Pre-register online. Date: Wednesday, Oct. 12 Time: 10 a.m.-10:40 a.m. or 11 a.m.-11:40 a.m. Location: Griffin Recreation Center Cost: $6 per child
Weekly Preschool Fun
Free “Wiggles and Giggles” preschool events are available to parents on Monday’s and Thursday’s year round at the Griffin Center from 10 a.m.-noon. A parent or grandparent can bring children for self-guided indoor fun. Balls and age appropriate toys will be provided in a classroom setting on Monday. On Thursday, the spacious gym is transformed into an indoor playground. Parents and caregivers are responsible for their children at all times. In addition, a special event is planned on the second Thursday of every month starting at 10 a.m. The fall event calendar includes: Oct. 13 – Monster Mash. On Nov. 17 (third Thursday), Thanksgiving Theme, Dec. 8 – Snowmen and more. It’s free.
Parks Department Fall Recreation Centers Are Open
Community recreation sites provide safe, supervised activities for school age boys and girls starting Monday through Dec. 8. Weekly after school programs include arts & crafts, cultural enrichment programming, and fitness activities. The program is free and open to youth ages 5-12. For a weekly schedule of activities, stop by a neighborhood center. All sites are open Monday through Thursday from 3 a.m.-6 p.m. at the following locations:
• Griffin Activity Center - 1140 Griffin St.
• Parkview Center - 300 Erni Ave.
• Riverside Center - 55 Riverside Drive
Wednesday Night Pickleball
Pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. Drop in participants are welcome to compete on two courts weekly at the Griffin Recreation Center. Bring a friend and get in the game. Dates: Starting Wednesday Time: 5 p.m.–7 p.m. Location: Griffin Recreation Center Cost: $2 per person
Friday Morning Pickleball
Get your pickleball fix year-round. Balls and paddles available. Dates: Starting Oct. 7
Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Location: Griffin Recreation Center Cost: $2 per person
Senior Citizen Lunch Bunch
Join the New Albany Parks and Recreation Department staff each month for a lunch outing with a dose of laughter. The group leaves from the Griffin Center. Events planned include Joe Huber’s Restaurant Nov. 4 (leave 10:30 a.m. The next trip is planned for Dec. 9 to First Watch in Clarksville (leave 10:30 a.m.). Call 812-948-5361 to sign up today. Seating is limited. There is no charge for transportation.
