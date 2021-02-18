The City of New Albany has partnered with LifeSpring Health Systems to bring a new LifeSpring clinic to Colonial Manor.
“LifeSpring excels at providing mental and primary health care services to people regardless of their ability to pay,” said Mayor Jeff Gahan. “We are excited to play a role in helping bring their services to the new Colonial Manor center in New Albany. We are looking forward to their grand opening soon.”
Efforts to revitalize Colonial Manor took off in early 2020, as the New Albany Redevelopment Commission approved a partnership with Hoagland Commercial Realtors that would pledge $1 million to Colonial Manor for infrastructure, façade work, lighting, parking lot improvements, trees, and more along Charlestown Road. These public investments have paid off, as new tenants and services are now coming to Colonial Manor.
The latest partnership involves LifeSpring Health Systems, a premier provider of mental health and primary care services. Through a partnership with the city of New Albany, LifeSpring will be bringing a 4,557 square foot clinic to Colonial Manor with 10 patient rooms. LifeSpring offers comprehensive primary care services to individuals, regardless of their ability to pay. Services are offered on the LifeSpring sliding fee scale, with costs determined by household income.
"LifeSpring is excited to work with Mayor Gahan and the City of New Albany to expand the availability of affordable healthcare,” stated Dr. Terry Stawar, President/CEO of LifeSpring. “We look forward to offering quality integrated care to the residents of New Albany and Floyd County."
Brian Forrest, a partner with Hoagland Commercial Realtors and owner of Colonial Manor stated, “I’m thrilled about helping the city of New Albany bring new life back to this corridor. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with both the city of New Albany and the neighbors of Colonial Manor. My goal was to convert the center to be service-oriented for the surrounding residents. With the addition of the LifeSpring clinic, and other service-oriented organizations in the works, this is definitely trending in the right direction.”
LifeSpring shall provide to the citizens of new Albany, and to the general public, affordable primary care health services at the facility, which shall include, without limitation, services to prepare for, prevent, and respond to the COVID-19 virus for the low to moderate income person seeking services for a minimum period of five years of continuous operation.
LifeSpring offers a wide array of other services, without limitation: General Primary Medical Care, Diagnostic Laboratory, Referral for Diagnostic Radiology, General Medical Screenings, Voluntary Family Planning, Immunizations, Well Child Services, Gynecological Care, Discounted Pharmaceutical Program, Prenatal and Postpartum Care, Integrated substance abuse and mental health treatment, Health Education, Outreach, Nutrition services, Case management services, and Assistance with obtaining insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.