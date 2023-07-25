NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Redevelopment Commission approved an agreement that will help streamline the development of single-family homes in the city.
The commission voted unanimously Tuesday to enter into a $32,400 professional design services agreement with TowerPinkster for the development of a "pre-approved housing package."
The architecture firm will create a set of six to eight building plans for single-family homes. The designs will facilitate infill development, which involves the development of vacant or underutilized properties in the city.
New Albany Economic Development Director Claire Johnson said the housing package fits into the city plans to expand homeownership and incentivize the construction of homes. A similar concept has also been used in South Bend, Indiana.
"I think it's showing a focus the city is having to make sure we're being thoughtful about our approaches to housing as we're moving into the future," she said.
Johnson said the plans would receive pre-approval for planning and zoning, and the package will "cut down on time and cost spent with that approval process."
"There will be six to eight examples that would be provided in like a catalog that would be at no cost for that particular builder or small-scale developer," she said. "And then they would be able to choose for themselves and be able to save some time and costs."
The package will be used in coordination with a housing study. Earlier this month, the redevelopment commission partnered with the University of Louisville's Urban Studies Institute to explore housing needs in the city and ways to improve access to homeownership.
Johnson said the goal is for both the housing package and study to be ready by late September.
Adam Dickey, a member of the New Albany Redevelopment Commission and New Albany City Council, said this will be a way to fill single lots in the city.
"That helps us out a lot to help turn those over quickly," he said. "Single lots — especially the home-sized lots — are not always as sought-after as say a larger field would be, and it sometimes makes it hard."
He said this infill development would be helpful in areas throughout the city.
"It can make a lot of difference for the community and neighborhood because a single lot sometimes generates maintenance issues, and certainly, we don't want it to become a blighted spot," Dickey said. "By turning it back into a house — a good, stable resident hopefully moving in after that construction project's over — [that] just further builds the neighborhood."
In a letter to Johnson, leaders from TowerPinkster wrote that the project would allow the city to "improve the urban fabric of New Albany's residential areas."
"We found this project to be interesting as it looks to strengthen the residential fabric around town. Two of our team members have either done residential infill or renovations to an existing home in New Albany."
