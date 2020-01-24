NEW ALBANY — A New Albany man facing two felonies for child exploitation has appeared for an initial hearing in Floyd County, a week after his arrest in Louisville.
Robert W. Brown Jr. was arrested Jan. 17 at Muhammad Ali Louisville International Airport, shortly after landing from a flight on which he was a passenger, bringing him back from a flight he had piloted. Brown is employed as a commercial pilot for a passenger airline.
Although his charges — two level 4 felonies for child exploitation — were filed the day of his arrest, the case was sealed until his hearing Friday.
During that hearing, a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, and an initial pretrial conference set for Feb. 27; a jury trial is scheduled for May 25 in Floyd County Superior Court No. 1.
Brown remains held on a $100,000 cash-only bond, although he has a bond reduction hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 28.
This story will be updated.
