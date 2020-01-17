LOUISVILLE — A New Albany man was arrested Friday at the Louisville airport on a warrant for two counts of child exploitation.
Robert W. Brown, 47, was taken into custody at the Muhammad Ali Louisville International Airport, just after exiting a flight he had been a passenger on, which was bringing him home from a commercial flight he had piloted.
The arrest is a result of a New Albany Police Department investigation related to the suspect being in possession of explicit pictures of minors, according to a news release.
He's facing two level 4 felonies for child exploitation; however, formal charges had not been filed at press time, according to online court records.
"The New Albany Police Criminal Investigation's team has thoroughly investigated this matter, which involves extraordinarily disturbing factors," New Albany Police Chief Toddy Bailey stated in the release. "I would like to thank the Louisville International Airport Police for their assistance in apprehending Mr. Brown."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.