NEW ALBANY — Prosecutors say they have new evidence against a New Albany pilot arrested in January on child exploitation charges; three additional charges have been filed.
Robert W. Brown Jr., 47, was arrested Jan. 17 at Muhammid Ali Louisville International Airport, 11 days after police had executed a search warrant at his home on Linda Drive in New Albany. He was originally charged with two level 4 felonies for child exploitation — one count involving bestiality and the other a child under 12.
On Monday, the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office filed three additional level 4 felonies after investigators say they found more than 1,650 additional photos and videos of children of all ages engaging in sex acts on devices belonging to Brown. These include an Apple iPad, iPhone and a USB drive used to back up Apple products.
One of the initial charges was also amended to allege he created some of the pornography himself.
Court records show police initially served a search warrant Jan. 6 at Brown's home where they located "multiple electronic devices," including two thumb drives. The following day, Brown and his attorney, Richard Rush, voluntarily met with detectives at the New Albany Police Department, where Brown also turned over the iPad that had been listed in the warrant the previous day.
Police initially located more than 1,000 videos and images depicting various sexual abuse of male and female children ages 1 to 17, the News and Tribune previously reported. Investigators believe Brown may have created at least one of the videos with a local victim, a child between 2 and 3 years old, although they said in January they believe most of the pornography was taken from the internet.
The new charges were filed after police say they found on the three devices more than 1,650 images, some made as Brown streamed child pornography on one device and recorded it with another. At times the camera pans away to show part of the room Brown is in; police say the kitchen table and floor match his Linda Drive home and that feet shown in this video are Brown's.
Metadata from the images also shows the coordinates being his home.
Brown is currently in Floyd County jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. He has an initial hearing today on the new charges today in Floyd County Superior Court No. 1.
