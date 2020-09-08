NEW ALBANY — A New Albany pilot held in Floyd County jail since January on child exploitation charges pleaded guilty Tuesday; the plea has been taken under advisement by the judge.
Robert W. Brown Jr., 48, was arrested Jan. 17 after an investigation that police say uncovered more than 1,000 images and videos of children of various ages that were sexual in nature. He was initially charged with three level 4 felonies for child exploitation. In March, two new charges were added and later amended to level 5 felonies for possession of child pornography after the investigation led to more than 1,000 additional files.
Brown entered a guilty plea in Court Tuesday to the three level 4 felonies for child exploitation, which, if the judge accepts, could carry a sentence of 12 to 36 years. The two other charges would be dropped according to the plea, as would two other related cases opened against Brown since his incarceration.
In March, he was charged with a level 5 felony for obstruction of justice after police say he made 250 calls to a family member of his ex-girlfriend, a state’s witness who court records show initially found the materials on Brown’s devices. In May, he was charged with a misdemeanor for violating a no-contact order with the witness when jail staff intercepted a letter intended for her.
Although Brown’s trial has been continued several times, it was most recently set for Sept. 14. After the plea filed Tuesday, Floyd County Superior Court No. 1 Judge Susan Orth will take the plea under advisement. He has a sentencing hearing scheduled Oct. 6.
