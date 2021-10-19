NEW ALBANY — A man convicted last September of three level 4 felonies for child exploitation has been sentenced again in Floyd County, following a July ruling by the Indiana Court of Appeals.
Robert W. Brown, a former pilot, was initially sentenced to 10 years for each count, to run consecutively. The court of appeals ruling shaved off 12 years, which means he was given 21 total, 18 to serve and three suspended. Under Indiana sentencing guidelines, he must serve at least 75%, or 13-and-a-half years.
Brown was arrested in early 2020 after an investigation prompted by his ex-girlfriend discovering multiple photos and videos on Brown's iPad depicting child sexual abuse.
