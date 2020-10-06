NEW ALBANY — A New Albany pilot who pleaded guilty to child exploitation in September was sentenced to 30 years Tuesday in Floyd County.
Robert W. Brown, 48, pleaded guilty just under a month ago to three level 4 felonies for child exploitation related to sexual images of children found on devices belonging to him. According to the plea agreement, two other charges for possession of child pornography were dropped, along with two other related pending cases Brown faced.
He was arrested in January following an investigation prompted by Brown's ex-girlfriend finding pornographic images and videos of children on his iPad.
Floyd County Superior Court No. 1 Judge Susan Orth sentenced Brown to 10 years for each count, to be served consecutively. This was in line with what Floyd County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Evan Bardach had requested. Defense attorney Richard Rush did not put a number on his recommendation, but requested that the sentence be concurrent and closer to the lower end of the range.
Brown faced between two and 36 years for the charges. His attorney said he plans to appeal the sentence.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.