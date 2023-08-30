NEW ALBANY — Anyone who has visited New Albany's 8th Street Pizza, at both its original and newer location, has likely been served by longtime volunteer Bill Runkel.
Runkel died Saturday after battling an illness.
Clean Socks of Hope executive director and 8th Street Pizza owner Jeff Minton said Runkel had been a part of the shop since its inception.
"We honestly just started back in 2016 as a sort of Friday night fundraiser for the charity and that's how we paid the rent and the bills," Minton said. "Bill and his wife Angela became our Friday night volunteers."
Clean Socks Hope is a New Albany-based nonprofit that helps people experiencing homelessness, and 8th Street Pizza's profits raise money for the cause.
Patrons of 8th Street Pizza are asked to pay what they can afford for food to support community members who are low-income or homeless.
Friday nights were the busiest when the shop first opened.
8th Street Pizza first opened at 800 E. 8th St. in New Albany, closed that location in November 2019, and reopened at the Breakwater Apartments in August 2020.
Minton said when 8th Street Pizza moved into its Breakwater Apartments location the Runkels were integral to the transition.
"He and Angela, and me and my wife, and two other couples, we literally moved an entire pizza shop," Minton said. "A restaurant and nonprofit did that in a single day. We did it in about eight hours with volunteers, including one of the homeless guys we work with."
When the shop first opened volunteers operated it for 16 hours each week.
Now a staff is able to run the shop from morning to night, six days a week.
"(Bill and Angela) were there the entire run at the old place and worked at the new place until we were able to hire a staff and it was able to become what it is today," Minton said.
He said Runkel's love for helping people out really shined at the pizza shop.
"If you wanted someone that made others' lives better, he was the guy," Minton said. "...he had a love for helping others that manifested into the pizza shop."
Minton said Runkel will always be part of 8th Street Pizza.
"His legacy will live on, certainly, as part of our non-profit and charity," Minton said.
