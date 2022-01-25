NEW ALBANY — Plans for a $3 million rehabilitation project on East Main Street were approved by the New Albany Board of Public Works and Safety at its meeting Tuesday.
The plans include widening the sidewalks and adding landscaping and small seating areas, City Engineer Larry Summers said at the meeting. Plan renderings posted in a city news release show that the rehabilitation will also include adding pocket parks, seat walls and parking spots.
The changes will be made on East Main Street from State Street to East Fifth Street.
“The new phase promises to deliver a more attractive, better functioning, and all around more safe living experience for downtown businesses, residents, and shoppers,” Mayor Jeff Gahan said in a news release.
The project aims to improve walkability and safety by fixing up the deteriorated pavements and sidewalks along the road, according to the news release.
The landscaping efforts include green pockets on either side of the pocket parks and parking spaces as well as ornamental fences, as shown in the rendering.
The plans also show the intention of adding an archway monument on East Main Street near where it meets State Street.
Eighty percent of the project will be funded federally, leaving New Albany to cover the last $600,000.
Construction will begin in June, and the majority of the project is expected to be completed by April 2023. Summers said at the meeting that some finishing touches might not be completed until June 2023.
The rehabilitation plans come after a $2.4 million project on East Main Street was completed in 2014. The previous project worked on the street from Vincennes Street to East Fifth Street and included the addition of a median and new sidewalks, lighting and monuments.
The plans for the 2022 project were approved unanimously by the Board of Public Works. The board now only consists of Mickey Thompson and Cheryl Cotner-Bailey. The third seat has not been filled since previous board president Warren Nash died Jan. 12.
The board also approved a construction project for the New Albany Floyd County Library that will renovate the building’s terrace.
The plans were driven by the fact that the handicap ramp outside of the library does not meet ADA requirements, according to professional engineer Nathan Grimes with Renaissance Design Build, Inc., who represented the library at the meeting.
The project will also eliminate the steps that lead from the sidewalk to the street as a safety precaution.
The library is prepared to foot the costs of the construction, which is expected to take a month and a half to complete.
Though not included in the anticipated project costs, the library was hoping the city would approve the addition of a ramp on Ayres Street.
Cotner-Bailey asked at the meeting if they approved the ramp if it could be done in conjunction with the terrace project. Grimes said that he does not know if the library will be able to cover the cost of the additional ramp.
Grimes said that when they first bid the project in November they did not receive any offers. The engineer said he suspects that companies were not given enough time to submit their bids in the last round. The bid opening was extended until Feb. 7, and Grimes said he expects to see about four offers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.