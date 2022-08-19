NEW ALBANY — Part of a New Albany playground has been dedicated in memory of a New Albany child who died earlier this year.
On Friday, the Floyd County Parks and Recreation Department unveiled a plaque dedicating a swing set at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park to Isaac Archibald, a 10-year-old who died May 27 shortly after enjoying the accessible playground.
Vanessa and Robert Archibald, Isaac’s parents, and Alex Archibald, Isaac’s 14-year-old brother, were among those in attendance at Friday’s dedication.
“It’s very touching to know that someone at the age of 10 could have such an impact on this Earth as Isaac did, and I hope that we are able to carry that out for him,” Vanessa said.
For Vanessa, it was meaningful to see the community come together to support kids like Isaac. He was born with polymicrogyria, a type of abnormal brain development, and Kabuki syndrome, a multi-system disorder affecting developmental and intellectual abilities.
On Friday, May 20, Isaac enjoyed a day at the park with his class at Mt. Tabor Elementary and his mother for a special preview of the new playground, which provided a safe place for Isaac to swing and play in the splash pad.
“I hope when people are here, they just think about all the fun activities that can happen with their kiddos here,” she said.
The playground is designed to be inclusive for kids and adults of all abilities, including those with special needs. It officially opened to the public May 21.
One of Isaac’s favorite features of the playground was the swing set that was dedicated on Friday. The swing was wide enough for him to sit with his mother, and Vanessa recalled how happy Isaac was to swing with her and enjoy every part of the playground.
“He was laughing and cackling and having the time of his life,” she said. “He did the Zip Line and the other swings, and I even went down the slide with him.”
Only hours after Isaac’s trip to the playground, the family found him unresponsive after suffering a medical emergency. He was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital, and a week later he passed away surrounded by family.
Vanessa wants people to remember Isaac’s happiness, she said.
“We never want to look at these kids as disabled — we want to see them as special and unique, just like anyone else,” she said. “He was happy, he was willing to do anything, go anywhere. He just wanted love, like anyone else, and that’s what all these kids want, is just love. He did give a lot of love.”
For Isaac’s father, Robert, the dedication held a lot of meaning as he saw the space where his son was able to play before his passing.
“It’s nice to see the place where Isaac spent his last day, in a lot of ways,” he said. “It’s just nice to see the generosity of getting this organized and giving us a little piece of that so people can remember him better. That day will forever remain in our mind. Even though (the medical emergency) happened later that night, it will still be a good day.”
Mindy McKnight, a special education teacher at Mt. Tabor Elementary, came up with the idea for the inclusive playground. She knew Isaac for five years, and she watched him grow.
McKnight said it was special to share the playground with Isaac’s friends and family at Friday’s dedication.
The playground at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park has wheelchair-accessible equipment ranging from Zip Lines to swings, and it includes ramps and other features for kids to safely move through the space. One of the newest additions is a communication station, a board that will help non-verbal individuals communicate to others in the playground by pointing at words and symbols.
Floyd County Parks Superintendent Roger Jeffers emphasized the importance of the playground for kids like Isaac.
“It was just so sad he only got one day to enjoy it, but at least he got one day to be around friends and family and come on the playground — instead of watching, he was able to interact and play,” he said.
