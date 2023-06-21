NEW ALBANY - New Albany Police have made an arrest in a recent case where a man was seen on a doorbell camera holding a handgun and "seemingly attempting entry into a residence," the department announced Wednesday.
The name of the person won't be released until he's formally charged on Thursday, but the suspect is in Floyd County jail, NAPD Chief Todd Bailey said in a Facebook post.
"We are relieved to have this individual in custody," Bailey said. "Incidents of this nature are uncommon in New Albany and are shocking when viewed."
A Ring doorbell camera captured footage of a shirtless man walking onto a porch while carrying a handgun.
