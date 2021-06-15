NEW ALBANY — Police are investigating the disappearance of Roberta Good, 40, of New Albany, who was last seen Tuesday at 1 p.m.
A news release describes her as a white female, 5 foot 7 inches with brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, a nose ring and black and purple scrubs and is "believed to be in extreme danger," the release states.
She is believed to be with Laquan Lee, a 39-year-old black male, 5 foot 9 inches with brown hair and brown eyes. They are believed to be traveling in a white 2008 Pontiac Torrent with a Kentucky license plate of 8295HT.
If you have any information on Roberta Good, contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411 or call 911.
