NEW ALBANY — The Frank C. Denzinger Criminal Justice Center has been the topic of several news articles in the last few years, from legal battles over ownership to future occupation of the building.
The Floyd County Building Authority proposed a different use of the space to the Floyd County Commissioners in October. As a result, the city of New Albany began looking for a new home for the New Albany Police Department.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said that the department has outgrown the space inside the justice center that it has occupied since 1994.
“Right now we occupy a little over 9,000 sq. ft, which is quite small for our needs. You start to consider the space that’s actually needed to facilitate the service that we want to provide for the community,” Bailey said.
There are several things Bailey is hoping that a new facility would provide, including an enlarged training location, spaces with privacy, upgraded technology and a more interactive workspace.
At their current location, New Albany police officers have one training room that is about eight feet by 10 feet, which Bailey said can comfortably accommodate six to eight people.
“It doesn’t allow for us to have mass training for our staff. If we wanted to bring in a certain number of people, that space that’s here just doesn’t simply allow for it with what’s available,” he said.
With a larger space, Bailey said that the department will have the opportunity to provide better training for the police officers.
Additionally, a larger facility would create more spaces for privacy. Bailey noted the importance of privacy when talking to people that come into the station to make a police report or when offering mental health services.
At the county-owned building Bailey said that the detectives are in cubicles, rather than in their own office space, which presents challenges when it comes to finding private spaces to talk.
Though the entrance of the building is relatively spacious, Bailey pointed out that the layout is just not useful. He noted that when citizens come into the station to make police reports, officers are talking to them there, while there may be other people standing in the lobby.
Bailey said other police headquarters he has seen have a room off of the main lobby where police officers can pull citizens aside as they make their police reports — an addition he thinks is important for the NAPD.
Bailey said the department is researching more modern law enforcement techniques that include partnering with mental health experts to offer better services.
“The new space will certainly allow us to have space available so that we can have that positive interaction without somebody feeling like they don’t have a work space or maybe a private space to do that,” he said.
In the years that the police department has occupied the building, Bailey said they have not been able to overcome the issue they have with storage space.
Storing evidence — including vehicles that need to be processed, records and equipment — show storage space remains a challenge for the NAPD. While they have been able to keep everything secure, Bailey said that it is difficult to have everything organized with the lack of space.
Because the building was built decades ago, Bailey said all of the technology had to be added on.
“There wasn’t a consideration for today’s modern electronics,” he said, “The infrastructure for computers and networking weren’t really considered heavily when this building was planned.”
With a new facility Bailey said modern technology would be built in for operability, service and security.
Along with the building being small for the NAPD, Bailey said that the layout does not provide a workable environment for the employees to interact with each other. Instead, he said that the staff is spread out among several locations inside and outside of the building.
“We have offices that are split by other entities, so we’re kind of on top of each other, more than anything. There’s a lot of people who work in this building and space just doesn’t allow for the quality of an employee experience that would be acceptable,” Bailey said.
Overall, Bailey wants a new facility to help attract the best officers and offer a variety of opportunities for them to interact with the public in a positive way.
By having more space Bailey said they will be able to offer a variety of opportunities for officers to interact with the public in a positive way.
The project is still in the early phases of site-picking and design, but New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan is hopeful that construction for the building will start in 2023.
The city’s safety committee is still in the process of reviewing available sites, but Gahan said they should have one determined in the next six weeks.
“If we don’t make the commitment to keep our infrastructure solid and sound and make sure that we’re doing everything we can to make sure our facilities do not become neglected, we’re not doing our job at that point,” Gahan said.
“It’s part of our responsibility to make sure that our infrastructure will continue to support…the growth of New Albany.”
The city is working with architect company Axis on the design of the new facility. The company helped to design the New Albany Fire Department, Station Four, according to Gahan. The mayor said they did a good job with the station in terms of both listening to the needs of the fire department and bringing in their own ideas.
“It will be a high-quality building that the city can be proud of. It’ll serve the police now and long into the future,” Gahan said.
