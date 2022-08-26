NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Police Department is investigating a death.
NAPD Chief Todd Bailey said in a release Friday that officers were dispatched to an injured male in the area of East 14th Street, near the Norfolk Southern railroad line.
When they arrived officers found a 31-year-old male bleeding from "unknown means."
The male was taken to the hospital by an ambulance immediately, but was deceased upon arriving at University of Louisville Hospital.
At this time, the New Albany Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit is looking into the cause of the individual's death.
"All persons pertinent to the investigation are accounted for with no outstanding public safety risk," Bailey said in the release.
The deceased has not been identified at this time.
