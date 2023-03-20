NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Police Department will begin wearing body cameras in the next few months.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said after officers complete training, the use of the body cameras in the community will likely begin in May. Last year, the New Albany City Council approved an allocation in the 2023 budget for the program.
The equipment was purchased earlier this year. Officers have started training on the software associated with the cameras, and training on how to use the cameras will take place over the next couple of months.
The program involves a 5-year contract with Axon, the vendor of the body cameras. The annual cost is $155,000, and it adds up to $775,000 for five years.
The cost includes the equipment, storage, training and maintenance, according to Bailey. The cost also includes Axon tasers linked to the body cameras.
“The tasers and the body cams — these are state-of-the-art, the most modern and, in our view, the best quality devices that are available,” he said.
Bailey said he feels confident in the program’s success.
“From the officers I’ve spoken with, they’re eager to get the program rolled out and start utilizing the cameras,” he said. “And of course, we at the administrative level, we want to make sure that we’re providing the best service we can to the community.”
The department has been researching body cameras “for quite a long time,” Bailey said. The cost was a significant consideration, particularly for the storage of the data.
“The climate, the atmosphere at that time based on the cost — they, at that time, were not absolutely necessary to have, but now the cost has become much more effective for the storage,” he said. “The storage was the big thing.”
Bailey said the department is developing policies and procedures for use of the body cameras, ways to handle the data after it is obtained and how to transfer evidence.
“It’s something new for everybody, so you have to make sure it’s correct and everything’s right,” Bailey said. “Department policies for policing, it’s not like one size fits all for every community on earth. Every community has its own independent needs, and in this case, it was time for us in the spirit of transparency and in the spirit of public safety and officer safety.”
Policies include determining what encounters would require the body camera. The officers can activate the body cameras themselves, and the cameras will be automatically activated if officers draw their firearms or tasers.
Bailey said a body camera is a “great device to de-escalate,” and the devices reduce complaints against officers.
“We always strive for our use of force incidents to be low, so the more situations we can de-escalate at the beginning the better off we are,” he said. “We’re just looking to ensure the public is safe in that regard.”
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan expressed his support for the body cameras in a Monday statement emailed to the News and Tribune.
“After analyzing the cost, different technologies, and need for a number of years, it is the perfect time to implement body-worn cameras for our officers in the New Albany Police Department,” Gahan said. “Our Police Department has a great relationship with the people of New Albany, but this initiative will build on that trust, improve transparency, and strengthen the partnership that our officers share with the community.”
The cameras provide a “new way of documenting the quality of the evidence” officers obtain, Bailey said.
“So when an officer is in the field and on a scene, and then at some point later has to reflect on that in a report, it’s nice to be able to review everything that was said and everything that was viewed during that particular encounter, so that evidence is absolutely, 100% accurate,” he said.
