NEW ALBANY — New Albany Police have named the man who died after he was found bleeding near railroad tracks on Thursday evening.
He has been identified as 31-year-old Justin Lee O'Neal.
Last Friday, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said in a press release that officers were dispatched to an injured male in the area of East 14th Street, near the Norfolk Southern railroad line around 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Upon arrival, they found O'Neal bleeding from “unknown means.”
He was taken to the hospital by an ambulance, but was deceased upon arriving at University of Louisville Hospital on Thursday.
The New Albany Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit was looking into the cause of the individual’s death Friday.
“All persons pertinent to the investigation are accounted for with no outstanding public safety risk,” Bailey said in the statement.
As of Monday morning no charges have been filed in connection to O'Neal's death.
