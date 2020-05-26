NEW ALBANY — Police are investigating after a weekend shooting in New Albany that hospitalized two.
Officers were sent to Baptist Health Floyd at 12:39 a.m. Saturday on a report of two victims who had been shot — a 38-year-old woman and 41-year-old man, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey confirmed today.
The victims told police they had been behind the Rent-A-Center building in New Albany Plaza on State Street when they were approached by an unknown man. After a short confrontation, the suspect is reported to have shot the man in the cheek and the woman in the leg. The victims drove themselves to Baptist Health Floyd. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, Bailey said in an email.
The suspect is described as a 5-foot, 7-inch tall black male who is bald or balding.
Police are also investigating an unrelated case of shots fired at an apartment complex last week in New Albany. Officers responded to an apartment on Erni Avenue just before 3 a.m. May 19. A witness reported hearing loud popping sounds, and police found bullet damage on the front of the building.
No arrests have been made in either case. Anyone with information can contact the New Albany Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 812-948-5300.
