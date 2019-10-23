NEW ALBANY — Police are looking for a suspect they say stabbed a man who had been riding his bike earlier this month in New Albany.
A warrant was issued Tuesday for Jeromy Nelson, 38, of New Albany. He's charged with a level 5 felony for battery by means of a deadly weapon and bond set at $25,000 court cash.
Court records show that on Oct. 12, New Albany police responded to the report of a stabbing that had just occurred in the 600 block of East Eighth Street. En route, police learned that the victim was on the way to Baptist Health Floyd hospital, and met him there.
The victim said he had been riding his bike in the area of Culbertson and East Eighth Street when he saw a man later identified as Nelson, and a woman with blonde hair. The victim said when he rode his bike near Nelson, the suspect said things to him "that did not make sense," and then attacked him with a knife, court records show.
The victim was treated for lacerations below his left eye, on the back of his head, on his chest and under his arm near his armpit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.