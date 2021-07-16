A New Albany police officer is facing felony charges for voyeurism in Clark County.
Adam N. Schneider, who has been on suspension from the New Albany Police Department, was taken into custody by Indiana State Police and booked into the Clark County Jail about 4:30 p.m. Friday. It was confirmed just before 6:30 p.m. he had made bond.
He faces two charges in Clark County, both level 6 felonies for voyeurism, one from Sept. 2019 and the other from June 2021.
"Two weeks ago, the New Albany Police Administration was advised of potential misconduct regarding Officer Adam Schneider," Chief Todd Bailey said in a news release late Friday afternoon.
"To ensure a proper and independent investigation of the allegations, the Indiana State Police (ISP) was contacted for their assistance," Bailey said. "Officer Schneider was suspended at that time and relieved of his official duties. The Indiana State Police is continuing their investigation. Until the ISP investigation is complete no additional statements can be made."
Bailey said in the release that “At the NAPD, our officers are held to the highest standards of personal and professional conduct, and when presented with the current allegations, we took appropriate action immediately.”
