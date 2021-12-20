FLOYD COUNTY — New Albany police officer Adam N. Schneider agreed to resign from the New Albany Police Department after pleading guilty Monday to official misconduct and interference reporting a crime.
Schneider changed his plea from not guilty to three level 6 felonies for obstruction of justice and one level 6 felony for official misconduct, which was entered on his behalf in July, in Floyd Superior Court No. 1.
For the two counts that Schneider plead guilty to, he will be facing two years of probation starting on Monday— 361 days for count four of official misconduct and 364 days for count one of interference reporting a crime.
Schneider plead guilty to having sex acts with a confidential informant, who he also did not charge when he knew she was in possession of methamphetamine on multiple occasions, between mid-May and the end of June.
The plea agreement also changed count one from a level 6 felony of obstruction of justice to a class A misdemeanor, for taking drugs from the aforementioned confidential informant and making them appear to belong to another suspect. That suspect was Shane Clarke, who the informant was riding in a car with at the time of the incident. Clarke filed a notice of tort claim against Schneider in October.
“From our perspective the level 6 felony official misconduct was very important to us, we’re very thankful for that. The resignation was also very important, which will soon happen based on our plea,” Lane said after the hearing Monday.
On July 3, Schneider was suspended without pay after being placed on paid administrative leave on June 28. He was arrested in Floyd County on July 19 from his home, and was later released on a bond for $50,000 court cash.
Schneider is out on bond for a separate case in Clark County where he has been charged with two level 6 felonies for voyeurism. Schneider said at the courthouse Monday that he is aware that his plea agreement in the Floyd County case could affect his case in Clark County.
Lane commended NAPD Chief Todd Bailey for immediately beginning an investigation into Schneider once hearing of the accusations, and eventually turning it over to the Indiana State Police.
“We had the opportunity to [what] we believe is a fair resolution to this case for the community and for the defendant by holding him accountable,” Lane said, “We’re glad we can hold this accountability because it shows the system works.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.