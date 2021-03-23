NEW ALBANY — Police responding to a reported shooting at a New Albany residence Tuesday evening found a man dead inside the residence.
New Albany Police were dispatched at approximately 6:30 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Cherry Street, where they found an adult man deceased.
The identity of the man is not being released pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release issued Tuesday night by Police Chief Todd Bailey.
It is believed at this point all parties involved in this case have been identified by investigators and no risk to public safety exists, the release stated.
Chief Bailey noted that “fortunately incidents such as this are rare in our community. New Albany is a safe city with little violent crime. I am proud of the hard work of the officers of the NAPD and am confident all details will be discovered.“
This case is under investigation by the New Albany Police Criminal Investigations Division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.